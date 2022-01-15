The fourth and final defendant charged in the wake of a Mongmong drug raid in 2020 admitted to the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Brandon Rufus Chandler, 32, appeared Friday before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

The court deferred acceptance of his plea agreement on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

That means if Chandler follows the conditions of his probation, the case could be expunged from his record.

It was said in court that any violation would result in Chandler going to prison for up to three years and he would have to pay a $5,000 fine.

Co-defendants Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 30, Pierson Key Cruz, 27, and Uriah Cruz Kuper, 22, got similar plea deals and were spared from having to serve additional prison time.

In July 2020, Chandler was the target of the search warrant when officers spotted the four defendants inside Chandler's bedroom at an apartment complex along Roy T. Damian Street.

Investigators also found a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash and an unknown powdery substance, Post files state.