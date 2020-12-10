A final recommendation to the Guam Education Board on plans for the Guam Department Education to reopen schools has been pushed back to Dec. 22, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez. GDOE initially targeted Dec. 15 to submit the recommendation, although the board will still meet on that date.

"The reason for that was the board wanted to let the governor have additional time to be able to make a determination based on the COVID Area Risk Score, whether that is being sustained at a low enough level to enable her to reopen schools," Fernandez said. "And then the second issue is we are still in the process of gathering final registration from parents who want to go face to face. That won't be completed until the 18th."

Fernandez said he believes the board will be supportive of whatever GDOE's recommendation will be because members have been kept updated on the department's progress with weekly meetings.

"We've given them a sense of how we're going to approach reopening and how we're going to be able to keep our kids and employees safe while at the same time, providing for face-to-face instruction," he said.

The governor's authorization to reopen schools will be needed before GDOE, or any charter or private schools, can implement reopening plans. And even then, the department will be referring to its risk assessment to determine if reopening is feasible.

Guam's CAR Score has remained below the ideal 5.0 level for a little more than a week now. It will need to remain at or below 5.0 for at least two weeks before the governor considers lifting social gathering restrictions.

While it doesn't follow the same timeline, GDOE's risk assessment does utilize the same data and is now also reflecting an improvement.

Adelup is optimistic about schools being able to open next year – GDOE has targeted January as its earliest opening date – and is planning for that occasion.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is in the process of revising guidance for school openings.

Fernandez said it was his understanding that Public Health has met with the Department of Defense Education Activity, which opened its schools in late October, and is reviewing DODEA's procedures and protocols.

"We're anticipating a meeting with Public Health both Thursday and Friday to get further into details on reopening plans," Fernandez said. "We're anticipating to meet with them, as well as private schools and charter schools, so we can get an early understanding of what Public Health guidelines might entail should we be allowed to reopen."

Whenever school openings are authorized, GDOE anticipates that the first week of reopening will be committed to refresher training for its employees on safety practices and the use of supplies and equipment.

"And then after that first week, we'll be able to start the reopening for students to come on campus," Fernandez said.