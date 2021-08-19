Final report expected soon in deadly officer-involved shooting

Investigators looking into the deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of Faler Fabian, 49, in June are currently reviewing all of the reports, test results and witness interviews.

The Independent Investigative Team led by the Office of the Attorney General confirmed Wednesday with The Guam Daily Post that they have spoken with all of the witnesses connected with the case.

It is now under review by the OAG's prosecution division. Investigators are expected to release the final report and findings soon.

No time frame, however, has been given.

On June 30, the officer, who was off duty at the time, fired a single gunshot, hitting Fabian, Post files state.

A knife was also found at the scene, but investigators have not yet confirmed who owned it.

An autopsy report showed he died from a single gunshot wound.

The officer being investigated spent the month of July on administrative leave. He has since returned to work.

GPD’s internal affairs investigation is also ongoing.