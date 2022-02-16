Final signatures needed to release $450K for stray dog programs

The memorandum of agreement that will allow the local animal shelter to tap into the $450,000 needed to move forward with stray animal populations needs the signatures of the attorney general and the governor.

The Guam Department of Agriculture and Guam Animals In Need signed the long-awaited MOA, according to Agriculture officials.

Stray dogs and other animals have long been an issue on island, with village mayors periodically raising concerns either on their own or as levied by constituents.

To help tackle the issue, the Guam Legislature appropriated $450,000 to Guam Agriculture in fiscal 2022.

The GAIN shelter receives appropriations through Guam Agriculture and the two entities had been discussing spay/neuter plans to address the stray population even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Guam. An MOA is needed to facilitate GAIN's use of the $450,000 funding package.

On Jan. 10, Guam Agriculture hired a new veterinarian, Dr. Mariana Turner, who is working with Territorial Veterinarian Dr. Thomas Poole as he transitions out of the position, according to a joint statement from Guam Agriculture and GAIN.

Turner will replace Poole after his retirement later this year, and she will be spending significant time performing spay/neuter work through the GAIN clinic.

The shelter is also in the process of hiring a second veterinarian, who has extensive experience teaching veterinary medicine and running a stray dog sterilization program in American Samoa, the joint statement added.

Once funds specified by the MOA are released, Guam Agriculture and GAIN can begin paying the veterinarian's salary. She is currently volunteering her time and along with Turner, has been working extensively on the GAIN spay/neuter clinic, including on their personal time, and training personnel to run the office and assist in surgeries.

GAIN has also fronted costs to order drugs, make repairs to the shelter's spay/neuter clinic and purchase or update medical equipment, Guam Agriculture and GAIN stated.

"We are still awaiting delivery of certain drugs, which should be arriving shortly, after which we'll begin doing a limited number of surgeries for a couple of weeks while the vets and staff fine-tune their operations," the joint statement stated.

"Within the next couple of weeks the funds from the MOA will be released, at which point we can finalize the hiring of our second veterinarian and expand future operations by ordering more drugs, increasing personnel hours, conduct a major education and outreach campaign, and procure supplies for our Animal Control Officers," it added.

Guam Agriculture also hired two new animal control officers in January who are already in the field. GAIN had purchased 10 new traps which will be lent to the officers and others for capturing aggressive dogs.

The shelter has also received quotes from contractors to build new kennels but construction is waiting on the release of funds.

350 wait list

GAIN currently has a wait list of 350 people wanting low-cost spay/neuter procedures for their animals, and that will be the focus moving forward. As they make headway through that list, they will begin community outreach to have pets registered, microchips implanted and rabies vaccinations given.

The cost of these low-cost spay/neuters is not yet determined but an estimate is at about $40 per procedure with discounts for people in financial need.

Pop-up clinics within villages are also among the initiatives and with two veterinarians on board as well as visiting volunteer vets, these clinics should be available in "a reasonable amount of time."

"We are deferring to the veterinarians on when they feel confident in our ability to expand into doing it. It may not happen until later this year, or early next year at the latest," GAIN and Guam Agriculture stated.

Another aspect to addressing the stray population is adoptions and GAIN and Guam Agriculture have been collaborating more closely with the Boonie Flight Project, a local effort to send dogs to stateside adopters.

The demand for this is significant, and about 1,000 off-island adoptions per year is achievable, but the availability of flights has been challenging, according to the joint statement.

"Guam's stray dog problem is decades in the making and won't be solved overnight. But thanks to GovGuam's aggressive investment in spay/neuter, we can now make significant progress toward fixing this problem," GAIN President Cyrus Luhr stated.

Guam Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht said the stray dog problem poses both a public health risk and animal welfare issue.

"Thanks to funding from the Governor, Senator (Clynt) Ridgell, and the Legislature, we now have more resources to tackle this serious problem that has been weighing on our Mayors and the public for a long time," she stated.