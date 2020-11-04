All of the ballots have been counted for the general election. Final unofficial results were released from the Guam Election Commission just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday when tabulation concluded.
The 2020 general election had a record low voter turnout of 51.96%, based on an unofficial tally, as many registered voters chose to stay home and forego voting in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.
There will be a runoff election for delegate between Del. Michael San Nicolas and fellow Democrat Robert Underwood, according to Guam Election Commission Independent Member Patrick Civille.
The runoff election will be held on Nov. 17.
Election results are expected to be certified by the GEC on Nov. 18.
A runoff election between the top two vote-getters is required when no one garners the required 50% plus one of all votes cast in the three-way delegate race.
Del. Michael San Nicolas received 13,000 votes or 45.95% of the total votes cast. Former Del. Robert Underwood garnered 9,300 votes or 33.87% of the total votes while Sen. Wil Castro- 5,942 or 21%.
Legislative race
1. Sen. Therese Terlaje- 18,778
2. Sen. James Moylan- 17045
3. Sen. Telena Nelson- 15,022
4. Sen. Joe San Agustin- 14,958
5. Sen. Mary Camacho Torres- 14,713
6. Former Sen. Tony Ada- 13,683
7. Sen. Amanda Shelton- 13,409
8. Sen. Telo Taitague- 13,310
9. Former Sen. Frank Blas Jr.- 13,063
10. Speaker Tina Muna Barnes- 11,700
11. Sen. Clynton Ridgell- 11,390
12. Former Sen. Christopher Duenas- 11,108
13. Former Sen. Joanne Brown- 10,113
14. Sen. Sabina Perez- 9,866
15. Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje- 9,637
16. Sen. Kelly Marsh- 9,179
17. John Ananich- 8,996
18. Vincent Borja-8,646
19. Fred Bordallo Jr.- 8,607
20. Frank Leon Guerrero- 8,277
21. Joaquin Leon Guerrero- 7,717
22. Joseph Cruz- 7,037
23. Sandra Seau- 6,456
24. Michelle Armenta- 6,170
25. Franklin Meno- 5,245
26. Christopher Carillo- 4,781
27. David Duenas- 4,688
28. Dominic Hernandez- 4,108
29. Don Edquilane- 3,139
There were a total of 473 write in votes for the legislative race.
Mayoral races
Mayor Hagåtña District
John Aguon Cruz- 207
Mayor Asan-Maina District
Frankie Salas -290
John Gumataotao-237
MiChelle Hope Taitano-105
Mayor Piti District
Jesse L.G. Alig- 467
Frank J.R. Cabrera- 43
Mayor Agat District
Kevin Susuico-799
MayAnn Charfauros-484
Vice Mayor Agat District
Christopher Fejeran-832
Jocelyn Reyes-447
Mayor Santa Rita District
Dale Alvarez-739
Kelly Lizama-330
Mayor Umatac District
Johnny Quinata-257
Gilbert Aguon-128
Andy Santiago-62
Mayor Merizo District
Ernest Torres Chargualaf- 277
Stephen Michael Cruz- 205
Julie San Nicolas Cruz- 181
John P. Taijeron- 163
Mayor Inarajan District
Anthony Paulino Chargualaf, Jr.- 805
Kenneth D. Mantanona- 547
Mayor Talofofo District
Vicente Taitague-570
Thomas Diego-296
Albert Atoigue-178
Mayor Yona District
Bill Quenga-1,238
Ed Terlaje-436
Mayor Chalan Pago-Ordot District
Jessy Cruz Gogue- 1,316
Mayor Sinajana District
Robert Hofmann- 961
Vice Mayor Sinajana District
Rudy Iriarte-697
Joseph Rivera-330
Mayor Agana Heights District
Paul Matthew McDonald- 573
Jesse Flores Pangelinan- 270
Jesse Munoz Fujikawa- 253
Mayor Mongmong Toto-Maite District
Rudy A. Paco - 1,008
Mayor Barrigada District
June Ulloa Blas- 1,716
Vice Mayor Barrigada District
Jessie Perez Bautista- 1,682
Mayor Mangilao District
Allan R.G. Ungacta- 2,123
Vice Mayor Mangilao District
Kevin Anthony Delgado- 1,381
Thomas Joseph Duenas- 823
Mayor Tamuning District
Louise Cruz Rivera- 1,389
Alan C. Torrado- 640
Vice Mayor Tamuning District
Albert Mendiola Toves- 919
Javier M. Atalig, Jr.- 773
Mayor Dededo District
Melissa Rose Savares- 3,003
Jose Acfalle San Agustin- 2,188
Vice Mayor Dededo District
Peter John S. Benavente- 3,487
Vicent Arriola Cabrera- 1,654
Mayor Yigo District
Anthony P. Sanchez- 779
Frances Sudo Lizama- 771
Peter Martin Pascual- 428
James Gary Santos- 297
Lillian Opena Guerrero- 288
Dennis David Flores- 251
Vice Mayor Yigo District
Loreto V. Leones- 1,035
Sylvia A. Flores- 939
Edward Joseph Lujan- 623
Public Auditor
Benjamin J.F. Cruz- 23,833
Consolidated Commission on Utilities
Dr. Judith Guthertz- 13,057
Joseph Duenas- 9,892
Pedro Martinez- 8,569
Nonito Blas 6,805
Kenneth Perez 5,158
Guam Education Board
Dr. Mary Okada- 17,873
Maria Gutierrez- 12,478
Peter Ada -11,823
Mark Mendiola- 11,196
Lourdes Benavente- 10,559
Robert Crisostomo- 9,255
Deborah Ellen- 9,178
Salvador Avilla- 8,409
Alexander Duenas- 7,,492
Lawrence Alcairo- 5,609
Justice Retention Vote
Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido
Yes- 22,217
No- 2,439
Judicial Retention Vote
Judge Alberto Lamorena III
Yes- 21,798
No- 3,079
Judge Arthur Barcinas
Yes- 21,269
No- 3,054
Judge Maria Cenzon
Yes- 20,477
No- 3,328
Presidential Straw Poll
Joe Biden - 14,445
Donald Trump- 10,938