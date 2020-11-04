All of the ballots have been counted for the general election. Final unofficial results were released from the Guam Election Commission just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday when tabulation concluded.

The 2020 general election had a record low voter turnout of 51.96%, based on an unofficial tally, as many registered voters chose to stay home and forego voting in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a runoff election for delegate between Del. Michael San Nicolas and fellow Democrat Robert Underwood, according to Guam Election Commission Independent Member Patrick Civille.

The runoff election will be held on Nov. 17.

Election results are expected to be certified by the GEC on Nov. 18.

A runoff election between the top two vote-getters is required when no one garners the required 50% plus one of all votes cast in the three-way delegate race.

Del. Michael San Nicolas received 13,000 votes or 45.95% of the total votes cast. Former Del. Robert Underwood garnered 9,300 votes or 33.87% of the total votes while Sen. Wil Castro- 5,942 or 21%.

Legislative race

1. Sen. Therese Terlaje- 18,778

2. Sen. James Moylan- 17045

3. Sen. Telena Nelson- 15,022

4. Sen. Joe San Agustin- 14,958

5. Sen. Mary Camacho Torres- 14,713

6. Former Sen. Tony Ada- 13,683

7. Sen. Amanda Shelton- 13,409

8. Sen. Telo Taitague- 13,310

9. Former Sen. Frank Blas Jr.- 13,063

10. Speaker Tina Muna Barnes- 11,700

11. Sen. Clynton Ridgell- 11,390

12. Former Sen. Christopher Duenas- 11,108

13. Former Sen. Joanne Brown- 10,113

14. Sen. Sabina Perez- 9,866

15. Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje- 9,637

16. Sen. Kelly Marsh- 9,179

17. John Ananich- 8,996

18. Vincent Borja-8,646

19. Fred Bordallo Jr.- 8,607

20. Frank Leon Guerrero- 8,277

21. Joaquin Leon Guerrero- 7,717

22. Joseph Cruz- 7,037

23. Sandra Seau- 6,456

24. Michelle Armenta- 6,170

25. Franklin Meno- 5,245

26. Christopher Carillo- 4,781

27. David Duenas- 4,688

28. Dominic Hernandez- 4,108

29. Don Edquilane- 3,139

There were a total of 473 write in votes for the legislative race.

Mayoral races

Mayor Hagåtña District

John Aguon Cruz- 207

Mayor Asan-Maina District

Frankie Salas -290

John Gumataotao-237

MiChelle Hope Taitano-105

Mayor Piti District

Jesse L.G. Alig- 467

Frank J.R. Cabrera- 43

Mayor Agat District

Kevin Susuico-799

MayAnn Charfauros-484

Vice Mayor Agat District

Christopher Fejeran-832

Jocelyn Reyes-447

Mayor Santa Rita District

Dale Alvarez-739

Kelly Lizama-330

Mayor Umatac District

Johnny Quinata-257

Gilbert Aguon-128

Andy Santiago-62

Mayor Merizo District

Ernest Torres Chargualaf- 277

Stephen Michael Cruz- 205

Julie San Nicolas Cruz- 181

John P. Taijeron- 163

Mayor Inarajan District

Anthony Paulino Chargualaf, Jr.- 805

Kenneth D. Mantanona- 547

Mayor Talofofo District

Vicente Taitague-570

Thomas Diego-296

Albert Atoigue-178

Mayor Yona District

Bill Quenga-1,238

Ed Terlaje-436

Mayor Chalan Pago-Ordot District

Jessy Cruz Gogue- 1,316

Mayor Sinajana District

Robert Hofmann- 961

Vice Mayor Sinajana District

Rudy Iriarte-697

Joseph Rivera-330

Mayor Agana Heights District

Paul Matthew McDonald- 573

Jesse Flores Pangelinan- 270

Jesse Munoz Fujikawa- 253

Mayor Mongmong Toto-Maite District

Rudy A. Paco - 1,008

Mayor Barrigada District

June Ulloa Blas- 1,716

Vice Mayor Barrigada District

Jessie Perez Bautista- 1,682

Mayor Mangilao District

Allan R.G. Ungacta- 2,123

Vice Mayor Mangilao District

Kevin Anthony Delgado- 1,381

Thomas Joseph Duenas- 823

Mayor Tamuning District

Louise Cruz Rivera- 1,389

Alan C. Torrado- 640

Vice Mayor Tamuning District

Albert Mendiola Toves- 919

Javier M. Atalig, Jr.- 773

Mayor Dededo District

Melissa Rose Savares- 3,003

Jose Acfalle San Agustin- 2,188

Vice Mayor Dededo District

Peter John S. Benavente- 3,487

Vicent Arriola Cabrera- 1,654

Mayor Yigo District

Anthony P. Sanchez- 779

Frances Sudo Lizama- 771

Peter Martin Pascual- 428

James Gary Santos- 297

Lillian Opena Guerrero- 288

Dennis David Flores- 251

Vice Mayor Yigo District

Loreto V. Leones- 1,035

Sylvia A. Flores- 939

Edward Joseph Lujan- 623

Public Auditor

Benjamin J.F. Cruz- 23,833

Consolidated Commission on Utilities

Dr. Judith Guthertz- 13,057

Joseph Duenas- 9,892

Pedro Martinez- 8,569

Nonito Blas 6,805

Kenneth Perez 5,158

Guam Education Board

Dr. Mary Okada- 17,873

Maria Gutierrez- 12,478

Peter Ada -11,823

Mark Mendiola- 11,196

Lourdes Benavente- 10,559

Robert Crisostomo- 9,255

Deborah Ellen- 9,178

Salvador Avilla- 8,409

Alexander Duenas- 7,,492

Lawrence Alcairo- 5,609

Justice Retention Vote

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido

Yes- 22,217

No- 2,439

Judicial Retention Vote

Judge Alberto Lamorena III

Yes- 21,798

No- 3,079

Judge Arthur Barcinas

Yes- 21,269

No- 3,054

Judge Maria Cenzon

Yes- 20,477

No- 3,328

Presidential Straw Poll

Joe Biden - 14,445

Donald Trump- 10,938