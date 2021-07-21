Out of the more than 62,585 Guamanians who registered for the Vax N' Win COVID-19 vaccination lottery, Owen Jr. R. Kamtinay and Elijah G. Soto walked away with the $10,000 and Subaru Crosstrek grand prizes, respectively.

Other prize winners for today's lottery, the last of a series started over a month ago to incentivize residents to get vaccinated, include:

1. Paulina M. San Agustin - PHR Social Membership Card, $20 Footlocker Gift Card, Ticket to the Sandcastle Show for two, $50 Gift Certificate to Triple J Tire Center and two Free Lube, Oil & Filter Change valued at $316

2. Shawn Michael Kim Fernandez - PHR Full Membership Card valued at $400

3. Charlie A. Sanchez - Two night stay for four people in Superior Plus Room at the Pacific Islands Club valued at $543.60

4. Julian Duenas - 14K Yellow Gold Guam Seal Wave Pendant valued at $1,000

5. Takemitsu Noguchi - Saint Laurent Bag valued at $1,025

6. Larry L. Joab - $5,000 Cash

Prizes for minors 12 to 17 years of age:

1. Jaiden Carl V. Castro - Footlocker Gift Cards ($30), & JOINUS Restaurant Kayaki ($100) valued at $130

2. Rikki A. Eay - Footlocker Gift Cards ($60), JOINUS Restaurant Keyaki ($100)

3. Shihori Fujisaki- $500 Cash

4. Georgegina L. Sapanza- Lenovo Laptop 82DQ000PUS valued at $799

5. Brandon Ray C. Lomsit- 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi 256GB - Space Gray* valued at $879

6. Mayumi M. Gibson - iPad Air 256GB 4th Gen valued at $910

7. Josiah Keith S. Cruz - iPad Air 256GB 4th Gen valued at $910

All winners will receive a T Galleria by DFS shopping bag, and SK II sample sets while supplies last.

A total of 25 sponsors provided prizes for the Vax N’ Win promo, according to the press release. The Office of the Governor and Guam Visitors Bureau shared their thanks to all the sponsors, which include Ina Wellness Collective, PHR Ken Micronesia Inc., Ada’s Trust and Investment, Inc., Spa Ayualam (Premier Beauty & Spa Guam), Island Color & Copy, Micronesia Mall, Baba Corp., Baldyga Group, Tom Tajalle, Hotel Nikko Guam, The Tsubaki Tower, University of Guam Endowment Foundation, Hilton Guam Resort, GNC, DFS Group, Triple J Guam, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, DKSH Guam, Inc. dba Time & Style by Caronel, RKR Inc., Talent Basket, Lotte Hotel Guam, Guam Reef Hotel, Rakuten Travel Guam Inc., Vince Jewelers, and Pacific Islands Club.