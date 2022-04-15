‘Finally’: DNA leads police to suspect in 2019 rape of girl, 13

The result of an FBI test on DNA evidence has led investigators to a suspect who now stands accused in the rape case involving a 13-year-old girl in Dededo nearly 2-1/2 years ago.

Jesse James, 40, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, kidnapping as a first-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.

He is being held on $100,000 cash bail in the Department of Corrections jail after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A magistrate’s complaint filed Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam states, on Nov. 18, 2019, the victim told police the suspect threatened to kill her, put his hands around her throat, and made multiple attempts to rape her and eventually sexually molested the child.

The teen allegedly told officers that she scratched the suspect’s face and kicked his torso before she got away.

Authorities found clothing at the crime scene where the child alleged the suspect dragged her “far enough so that nobody could see me.”

It was about 4 feet into the jungle area, and the victim’s pants were located about 25 feet into the jungle, documents state.

Officers reviewed nearby video surveillance that led them to James, who was initially interviewed by police on Nov. 20, 2019. It was noted that the suspect lived close to the victim, documents state.

Documents do not state why authorities did not make an arrest at the time.

James again spoke to police on Jan. 23, 2020, and allegedly denied owning the clothing at the crime scene or any involvement in the attack on the child.

Authorities obtained DNA samples from him for testing, documents state.

The results showed a “very strong” match, according to court documents.

During his arrest Wednesday, James allegedly admitted to police that he did meet a girl on the road and tried to grab both her arms before they got into a struggle and she ran away.

He also admitted to touching a girl but denied raping her, documents state.

Community search

In 2019, Guam police said the teen was walking home from Papa Store on West San Antonio Avenue in Dededo when she was grabbed by the suspect and raped in a nearby jungle area.

Investigators said the girl was subsequently able to break free and ran home to get help.

“If he is connected to that – finally! They can charge someone,” Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said after she heard about the arrest.

The mayor was the one who heard cries for help that evening while she was outside hanging her laundry.

Others in the area heard the victim as well.

The neighborhood was outraged and went searching for the suspect, Post files state.

GPD’s Domestic Assault Response Team investigated the case.

The child was treated at the hospital.

Savares, at the time of the alleged rape, said she believed the suspect had purchased alcohol from the store on the night of the incident. Police reviewed the store's surveillance footage but were unable to solve the case until the DNA evidence matched the suspect.

According to prison records, James was arrested in 2009 on charges of burglary, trespassing, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.