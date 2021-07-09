Matthew Quinata, 56, holds a record no one wants to win.

The Inalåhan resident was hospitalized for 221 days, the longest admitted COVID-19 patient on Guam, according to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

"I feel great to finally be home," Quinata told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday, a day after seeing his home for the first time in almost eight months.

He was admitted at GMH on Nov. 8, 2020, and was released to his family on July 7.

Quinata said he considers himself a fighter.

"Faith in God kept me going, as well as all the infinite love and prayers from family, friends and even people whom I've never met," he said.

There were a few important things he immediately did when he got out of the hospital.

"Eat my favorite food, estufao and visit my mom’s grave. She passed away in January while I was in a coma in ICU," he said.

There's no place like home, he said.

"Now I'm surrounded by family because it was extremely limited at the hospital," Quinata said.

His older brother, 62-year-old Mike Quinata, said "everyone's happy" to see his brother out of the hospital.

Matthew Quinata is among more than 8,400 reported cases of COVID-19 on Guam since March 2020.

There have been 140 deaths that officials have attributed, at least in part, to the virus.

His older brother said he would still need a lot of care.

'Battle for life'

Dr. Joleen M. Aguon, a pulmonary and critical care physician and the COVID medical director at GMH, said Matthew Quinata's hospital course "was life-threatening through most of his hospitalization."

"When he was finally able to breathe on his own, the battle for life continued," Aguon, who's also GMH associate administrator of clinical services, said.

The patient's treatment and care took a "massive team effort," she said.

"Physicians with multiple specialties, including internal medicine, an ear, nose and throat surgeon, general surgery, interventional radiology, pulmonary, and critical care, banded together to support Mr. Quinata. GMHA’s nursing and professional support, such as respiratory therapists leading his care, physical, occupational and speech therapists, as well as dietary, all the way to our social workers and case managers, made it possible to get Mr. Quinata home," Aguon said in a statement a day after the patient's release.

When Matthew Quinata was wheeled out of GMH around 4 p.m. Wednesday, there was an outpouring of emotions.

Doctors and nurses who helped save his life and other GMH employees lined the hallways, cheered, danced and even cried as they celebrated Matthew Quinata's release from the hospital.

"This is such an emotional time for our staff. We’ve worked so hard to get through COVID-19. Watching this incredible man be wheeled out of our hospital stabilized, after fighting so hard, was the biggest reward for our entire team," GMH Chief Executive Officer Lillian Perez-Posadas said in a statement.

"This is why we are GMHA. We are one team, united, delivering healthcare with heart, every single day."

GMH said the patient spent time in various areas of the hospital, including the Intensive Care Unit. He needed to be intubated for severely low oxygen, among other forms of care to ensure he survived.

While COVID-19 hurt so many lives and livelihoods, it also brought stories of courage and hope, including a 92-year-old woman who valiantly survived the virus.