Finance expert: Guam should reach out to investors in HK

Guam should be in the race to become the next outpost for global investors now leaving Hong Kong and should reach out to U.S. pharmaceutical companies that currently operate in China, according to Kenneth Choie, a professor of practice in business at the University of Guam.

"Guam can be much more than just a military base of the (United States) or a nearby U.S. territory for the Asian vacationers," said Choie, who taught finance at Sejong University in Seoul from 2010 to 2018.

This is in line with what other experts on finance and economy have said about the need for Guam to plan for a post-COVID-19 future, he said.

"Nobody knows if the tourism business will ever fully recover to the prepandemic level," Choie said. "Instead of being passive and discouraged, we can choose to actively search for innovative solutions. We can find a way of bringing new industries on Guam."

Guam tourism, one of the three pillars of the island economy, is at a standstill because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The other two pillars are federal funds and funds brought in through military operations and construction.

'Race to replace Hong Kong'

Many international businesses are now leaving Hong Kong as China tightens its grip on the economic powerhouse. The recent passing of the national security law was the last straw, Choie said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, other GovGuam officials and business organizations have talked about the need to tap investors and businesses based in Hong Kong, but no one has so far reported any progress in the effort.

Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Sydney are among the locales vying to replace Hong Kong. Singapore is widely expected to be the chief beneficiary of Hong Kong's demise, Choie said.

Guam, he said, is not even considered as a contender to replace Hong Kong, even though Guam scores high on three main considerations for global business firms in choosing their bases of operations:

Connectivity or geographical proximity to their suppliers and customers.

Rule of law, including a sensible legal system, political stability, data security and immigration visa.

Cost of operation, including tax rates, currency exchange risk, infrastructure, language and culture.

US pharmaceuticals in China

Choie said Guam should consider economic opportunities from the decoupling of the U.S. economy from China. One specific area is the pharmaceutical industry.

U.S. consumers spend more than $100 billion annually on generic drugs, over 80% of which are being manufactured in China and, to a lesser extent, India.

"You may concur that it is not a good idea for the U.S. to buy lifesaving medicines from her potential adversary," Choie said.

Guam, he suggested, should reach out to the 37 pharmaceutical companies listed in the American Chamber of Commerce in China and invite them to move their operations to Guam.

Eight Korean pharmaceutical companies, he said, have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for manufacturing generic drugs for the U.S. market. Guam should also invite them to consider setting up production facilities on Guam.

"If Guam manages to produce just $2 billion of the $100 billion generic drugs for the U.S. market, the amount would exceed the total revenue of the entire tourism industry of Guam in the prepandemic period," Choie said.

Choie, a registered investment adviser for Infinity Capital Management in New Jersey from 1995 to 2010, told The Guam Daily Post about these key points he presented recently to the Rotary eClub of Pago Bay Guam on the search for a new industry for Guam.

Raising Guam's per capita income

Choie, also a portfolio manager and vice president of UBS Asset Management in New York from 1986 to 1994, said it's time to search for a new industry that would increase the per capita income on Guam from $40,000 in 2020 to $100,000 in the near future.

Bermuda, also a beach vacation destination like Guam, found prosperity in the international offshore financial service industry, he said.

"Guam can take a lesson from Bermuda," Choie said. "The lesson is not about becoming an offshore tax haven. The lesson is about transforming our economic paradigm."

Choie started as an analyst for Citibank's office of the chief financial officer in New York, after earning his doctorate in economics and business administration at the University of Michigan.

In recent weeks, economics and finance experts have also shared their views on the pandemic's impact on the Guam economy and how it can recover.

Roseann Jones, an economics professor at UOG, said, without planning, Guam will be left with the same health system and other basic infrastructure when the pandemic is over, while John Rivera, associate professor of public administration, also at UOG, said the island needs to readjust, retool and find new ways to boost its economy.

The federal government authorized $1.63 billion in pandemic aid for Guam. Congress is working on another massive relief package while an effective COVID-19 vaccine is being developed.