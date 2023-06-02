Emotions ran high at the Guam Congress Building on Thursday as lawmakers debated whether $500 of post-typhoon aid to residents was possible – or even appropriate – given the state of the government of Guam finances.

Proponents of the $500 payout called it a quick way to get relief to a struggling public, if possible, while critics called the proposal a political ploy given the lack of cash in GovGuam’s coffers.

Either way, the money just isn’t right, according to public finance heads.

Sen. Amanda Shelton’s Bill 129-37 would authorize a payout of $500 per tax filer or Social Security beneficiary, and even those who are not required to file a tax return. Joint tax filers would get $1,000. It seeks $50 million for the program, to be paid out from “any federal or local funds that may be available.”

Democrat Sen. Shelton said the cash would help residents living without power or water who have to shoulder extra costs in the wake of Typhoon Mawar.

“Some people have told me $500 even is a slap in the face to the people of Guam, ... but we know that this is something that we can do, a little bit of assistance to them,” she said.

But the funding source for the measure – or the lack of one – drew the vitriol of Republican lawmakers, who collectively appeared about an hour late for the emergency session called by Speaker Therese Terlaje.

Republican Sen. Telo Taitague began speaking over Shelton even as she introduced the bill, calling it a bunch of “false promises.” Microphones in the session hall were cut off during the shouting match that ensued between lawmakers.

'This is a pipe dream'

The Legislature on Wednesday appropriated $50 million from the already overextended general fund for the governor to use on Mawar recovery efforts. That latest appropriation put government of Guam expenditures for the fiscal year about $14 million higher than the taxes that are expected to be raked in, Department of Administration Director Edward Birn told The Guam Daily Post.

“This is a pipe dream in front of us right now,” Republican Sen. Chris Duenas told his colleagues on the session floor. “And I think it's really, really, really incumbent upon this body to act responsibly and have the bare minimum of a fiscal note to state where the funds are going to come from.”

Duenas called for the session to be recessed several times, stating that lawmakers should identify where the money could be pulled from before proceeding.

Shelton suggested the money could be scrounged from different areas. Pulling from $15 million recently set aside for a power bill rebate was one possibility, she said: “What is that money going to do for them when the people of Guam don't have power right now?”

The speaker questioned Adelup finance officials at length about where the money might be drawn from, or what programs could be cut. She said a local payout could reach residents more quickly than federal aid, and suggested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency might reimburse the money.

But GovGuam’s finances are already under a good amount of strain, following the $50 million set aside for recovery on Wednesday, said Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

"It’s going to take a tremendous amount of fiscal discipline to first get the general fund back on an even keel, and then to get the funding together for the response,” Carlson said.

“We can’t do both. We just – I’m sorry. As much as I would love to be able to tell my good friend Amanda that we got this, unfortunately, the truth of the matter is, we don’t.”

Carlson declined to suggest what funding source could be undercut to provide money for the $500 payouts, and left that decision to senators. He did say that extra money from last fiscal year may be available to move around, once GovGuam’s audit is finalized this summer.

FEMA’s individual aid program had opened up already, Carlson told lawmakers, and over 5,000 residents have applied so far.

Senators rejected the measure late Thursday afternoon with a vote of 5-9, with one excused absence.

American Rescue Plan funds

Lawmakers are once again eyeing the $228 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds GovGuam is still sitting on, over which the governor holds authority.

When pressed by Sen. Chris Barnett, Carlson said the money could not be used for Mawar-related relief. The ARP money is meant for COVID-19 response, Carlson said.

Barnett was skeptical of the response from Adelup.

“I just don't know what to believe anymore," said the senator. "Because these guys will come down to the Legislature when they've got something they want to do with, you know, a senator that they like, whatever day of the week it is, and all of a sudden there's just all this money to do it.”

Carlson responded, saying, “You guys hold the purse string. Nobody else does.”

Sen. Joe San Agustin told officials he had asked Guam Del. James Moylan to look into getting a waiver on the ARP for Guam, “and he said he is working on that.”

“Our office is making an inquiry with (the U.S. Treasury Department) if consideration can be made for Mawar relief,” Moylan’s spokesperson, Hannah D’Avanzo, told the Post.

“It will be an uphill battle, but we are also discussing the issue with leadership in Congress.”