Even with tourism at a standstill and government collections stricken by the loss of business, there is no reason to suspect the island won't be able to pay its debt obligations, according to Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

"When we collect money, we set aside debt service first for monthly allocations," Carlson said. "Just like any loan, there's monthly debt service set aside and we ensure debt service is paid."

Every month there is an interest payment and every six months there's a payment of both interest and principal, he added.

The state of Guam's various debts can be found in debt abstract reports by the Guam Economic Development Authority.

Perhaps among the main bond obligations to be concerned about during the COVID-19 pandemic are Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenue Bonds, or HOT Bonds, as they are paid by an excise tax applied to hotels.

According to Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, the next interest payment for the HOT Bonds is due May 1, to the tune of about $2.29 million.

As Carlson indicated, funds have already been set aside to make the payment, as is the case for all other bonds, according to Birn.

While the tourism industry may have come to a halt, the hotels aren't necessarily empty.

Thousands of sailors from the Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt are quarantined in hotel rooms, and occupancy taxes are being paid on each room.

But while the military is fueling some hotel businesses, it appears GovGuam is paying its own tax by virtue of also using hotels as quarantine facilities.

There were initially multiple quarantine sites – hotels – that the government used to hold arrivals who had not been certified as COVID-19-negative.

There is only one facility used now, with the limited number of flights coming into Guam. About 207 passengers were quarantined Friday morning.

It's not known how much was paid to use each site, but the governor transferred $4 million in March to support the mandatory quarantine protocol and another $4 million for the same purpose in early April.

"If you ran a hotel and you were obligated to collect per the room occupied ... unless you're absolved of paying it, then you have to include it in the room rate, right?" Carlson said. "I expect that money to be collected. ... I'm not doing the hotel negotiations, but I don't see anybody absolving anybody of something."