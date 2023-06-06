Finance officials: Spending, aid to sustain budget next fiscal year

Finance officials are hopeful an infusion of federal aid and increased spending after Typhoon Mawar will help buoy the government of Guam's $1.1 billion budget in the upcoming fiscal year.

The governor's budget request for fiscal 2024 was based on the economy "expanding and recovering" following the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Guam Visitors Bureau now is projecting a full tourism recovery may take another 24 months.

Comparisons to GovGuam's situation during the last three years of the pandemic – in which federal aid and construction spending helped the local government exceed revenue projections – are warranted, officials told The Guam Daily Post.

"I never depend on just federal assistance all the time. But ... Mawar has brought new federal assistance. FEMA's here," said legislative budget chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin.

FEMA was bringing resources online to help with infrastructure at no cost to GovGuam "and then the federal government is offering individual assistance. ... That's going to flood the market, it's going to drive the revenue again," San Agustin said.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said "the multitude of very generous programs" from the federal government would help boost tax revenues.

People need to "go out there and take advantage of all these federal programs, and the hundreds of federal people that are here to help," Carlson said.

Residents and businesses will have to spend money to restock their refrigerators and replace broken equipment after the storm. Plus tax revenues from construction costs were already looking good before the storm, Carlson said, and "now everybody needs rebuilding and redoing."

Carlson and San Agustin both agreed tourism is the one area that isn't expected to get back on track quickly and that projections for the Tourism Attraction Fund, fueled by taxes on booked hotel rooms, will need to be adjusted.

Carlson said finance heads will have a better understanding of where exactly the government of Guam's finances will be by the end of the summer, once recovery from Mawar has been handled. Both he and San Agustin said they weren't expecting to reduce the $1.1 billion budget yet.

'Wake-up call'

The rosy projections are quite different from what Stephen Guerrero, director of the Office of Finance and Budget, was saying before the storm.

In discussions with the Mayors' Council of Guam last month, Guerrero said the high costs incurred by raises doled out by the administration and aid programs lawmakers had approved were pushing GovGuam's coffers to its limits. Guerrero said he foresaw cuts coming.

"I am tasked to go to every single department's budget and figure out the needs of these agencies, create critical need requirements and basic needs – of course, personnel," Guerrero said. "Everything else is expendable. I'm already forced at this point to start cutting operations and agencies."

Sen. San Agustin, who oversees the Office of Finance and Budget, qualified the dire projection by Guerrero.

"You have to understand that when Steve Guerrero talks about possible cuts, we got to look at it first," he said.

The Legislature could well start cutting positions funded but have been vacant for years, San Agustin said, resulting in hiring freezes. Critical positions, such as doctors, might remain. Public safety positions still would be recruited, but hiring may be capped.

"If you said, 'I needed 50 (officers),' and we know for a fact, and what history has proven (is) you can never get 50, you can only end up with 30 people, then 30 is where we're gonna fund you."

Sen. Telo Taitague, legislative budget vice chair, who has long been critical of increased GovGuam spending, said the chickens had come home to roost.

"Last week was a wake-up call for all of us: The GovGuam budget can't afford my colleagues' heroic efforts to hand out money to our people and check off all the items on the Fix Our Schools dream sheet," she said.

There was no room for "rookie ideas or pandering politicians" as lawmakers approached budget talks for the upcoming fiscal year, she said. Taitague said she was doubtful the government could make it through fiscal 2023 with all the programs biting into the budget.

"The special revenue projections for the current fiscal year are down a significant $8 million," she said. "We prematurely passed a law unrealistically prohibiting public schools from opening should public health standards not be met, we passed the General Pay Plan raises – some of which we are unsure have been implemented – and we promised and passed millions in appropriations for employer assistance and power credit programs."

Senators last week passed $50 million worth of Typhoon Mawar aid, which pushed GovGuam's costs $14 million over expected revenue for the rest of the fiscal year.

San Agustin said he expected FEMA reimbursements for costs like overtime and equipment would help keep the government's finances on track.

Carlson said he was going "try like hell" to keep the General Fund out of a deficit, as he looked for areas to tap for the $50 million.