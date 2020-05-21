The government of Guam’s General Fund saw a $38.9 million reduction in General Fund revenues in the first seven months of this budget year, through April, compared with what was collected in the same period a year earlier.

General Fund revenues received in the first seven months of Fiscal 2020 fell to $468 million. For the same period last year, that number was $507 million.

These numbers are stated in the Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report for April 2020, which the administration submitted to the Legislature.

Income tax collections during the first seven months of the budget year came up $37.5 million short compared to actual collections a year ago, but that’s primarily because the deadline for paying income taxes was moved this year from April 15 to July.

For April 2020 alone, the income tax collection decreased by $47.7 million compared with the same month last year.

The Gross Receipts Tax collection decreased by $5 million in the same month compare to a year earlier.

The revenue report reflects the second month of reduction in tax collections since the local economy slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also shows that the Business Privilege Tax collection was $187 million in the first seven months of the budget year – that’s almost $5.8 million more than what was collected in the same period in the prior year. This budget year started with robust tax collections that helped to offset the dip in business tax payments during the COVID-19-affected months.

A number of local businesses have been shut down since mid-March when the governor declared a state of emergency for the island. The businesses that stayed open were grocery stores and other retailers that provide essentials.

And while some businesses were allowed to reopen on May 10, not all businesses were prepared and business owners have said business is slow. Business leaders and government officials have said it could take years for the economy to recover.

Yet even with that, the government is anticipating that the entire Fiscal Year 2020, which started in October 2019 and ends this September, will only show a General Fund deficit of $4.9 million – or less than 1% – of the $803 million projected for the entire budget year.

According to the financial report, GovGuam is projecting a $13.5 million shortfall in income tax collections for the entire fiscal year. Added to that is a projected increase of $10.5 million in BPT collections.

Part of the government’s optimism stems from the more than $1.3 billion in federal aid that’s being provided to the government of Guam and its residents and is expected to spur consumer spending.

Also, the $900 million in unemployment benefits that will be provided by the federal government to displaced Guam workers will be subject to income tax. Guam businesses that received federal grants and low-interest loans are expected to continue paying taxes as their businesses, or at least most of them try to stay afloat.