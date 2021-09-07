The tiny island known as Cocos Island, or Islan Dåno, located south of Malesso has brown tree snakes.

Their move across the Cocos Lagoon, however, remains a mystery.

"We are guessing they came over on maybe some kind of construction material or cargo over to the island. It could have come over on a private boat," said Olympia Terral. "Nobody really knows definitively."

Terral is part of a volunteer group called Friends of Islan Dåno. The group was formed over the past year and created using funds raised on GoFundMe with a single goal in mind.

"The whole reason we want to get rid of those snakes is for the safety of the birds and the lizards that are not found on Guam anymore," she said.

The group, which includes her co-volunteer coordinator, Martin Kastner, have spent the summer months capturing a total of eight brown tree snakes.

"Both of us have a very strong love for birds. Because the ko'ko' bird was released on Dåno, the local name for Cocos (Island), and because of our love for birds, we were really concerned for this endangered bird," she said. "There are several animals. There's a Slevin's skink that is only found on Cocos and that is an animal on the endangered species list. So we want to continue to populate the island with the bird and have it be in a safe place. No bird is safe with snakes around."

Putting in the work

Three among the total catch, so far, were found just this past weekend. It's a volunteer effort, she said, to augment agriculture officials' ongoing work to rid the island of the snakes.

"If I don't go out on Saturday night and look for snakes, I feel strange at this point. Some nights we go out and don't find one snake. It's not that they are not there. The canopy is very high," she said. "They are very cryptic. Also, because the vegetation is very overgrown on Cocos due to COVID, it's quite difficult. It's like finding a needle in a haystack, but we feel better going out and trying than just not doing anything."

The group uses a couple of techniques to get the snakes down from the trees, which include either drumming at the base of the tree – sending vibrations upward to get the creatures to slither toward them – or by using extended poles to knock them down to the ground.

The volunteers then catch the snake using their hands before placing it in a pillowcase and handing it over to a U.S. Geological Survey scientist to document the capture.

"Generations of people have grown up without knowing what it's like to have birds on this island," she said.

Terral said her main goal is to ultimately eradicate the brown tree snake from both Cocos Island and Guam.