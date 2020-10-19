Editor's note: The Guam Daily Post team sought out responses from members of the community, asking them to share what I Nina'I, or the gift, has been over the last eight months, despite all of the challenges with the coronavirus pandemic.

Finding wisdom, strength amid a pandemic

The days seem longer, yet still not long enough to get everything on my checklist completed.

I forget that the sun is out. And before I know it, it is dark again.

The routine, well, there is no set routine.

Work life and home life have been merged.

Months of quarantine for me has felt like we have been in a never-ending nightmare.

Where does it all begin? And when does it end?

I cover the stories day and night thinking to myself; I just need to keep everyone informed.

Read this. Watch that. Listen to this.

The point is to give information no matter how much fear I may be feeling for myself.

I mean, I have been tested for the virus three times. Each was negative, but also scary to think that I could easily get it.

So, where am I going with this?

I, like many, have been under a lot of stress during this pandemic. I manage and get by, but it still wasn’t enough to stop the worry and get me to go to bed at night.

I knew I needed to do something, fast. So, I started talking to more people about what I am feeling.

I can only imagine how many more mirror the feeling of pure uncertainty.

But, I said, ‘Nick, you still have a job to do, and more importantly, a life to continue living.’

So, I try my best to develop habits for myself that of course include keeping socially distant and not congregating with too many people that I don’t live with.

Among my daily checklists, I’ve added meditating, going for a walk or run, a hike, and reading a book.

Not much else that we can do during a lockdown.

I also reach out to loved ones on the island and elsewhere as often as I can just to keep in touch, because these days anything either good or bad can happen in a split second.

At least that’s the sense I get each night I see dozens more cases confirmed or another infected person’s life taken too soon.

It’s probably taken much longer than I would rather like for me to learn this, but these tough times have helped me to find - to rediscover - just who I am.

I am Nick Delgado-Terlaje. Local newsman. A husband and father.

The list goes on.

But, aside from those facts that only scratch the surface, I have also used this time to reflect on my wants, my goals, my needs – my happiness.

The isolation has repeatedly allowed me time to strengthen the focus on my physical and mental health and my family.

And to think it only took feeling like I was nearly losing my mind in isolation to figure that this isn’t the end of the world.

There is still so much more to life and we are just going through a very difficult time. But, we are really all going through it together.

No matter where you are or whatever your situation, try to tell yourself and your loved ones as often as possible that it is going to be OK.

That’s what I say more and more each time I feel unmotivated to get up, get some sun, to focus on my short-term and long-term goals and keep reaching for it.

Your future doesn’t have to pause or completely stop because of this pandemic.

I know mine certainly isn’t.

So, thank you, pandemic. Thank you for the gift of courage.

Find out what works best for you.

Let’s all try to show courage and kindness whenever possible. I can comfortably say it works for me.

- Nick Delgado, The Guam Daily Post

Gratitude, hope keep us moving forward

My life has been filled with organized chaos, even before the pandemic began. There is nonstop momentum with multiple projects, collaborative efforts, and obligations that are all urgent and important in their own right.

While this momentum is ongoing, the gift of practicing gratitude and learning to be more present has been all around me the last several months. I am grateful to reconnect online with family and old friends to find out how they are doing and/or what’s happening on their side of the world. I am grateful to watch some epic sunsets by myself and go on a couple weekend hikes. I am grateful for the giving spirit of our community. Finding joy in the simple things matters more than ever.

While I definitely feel the pressures of following restrictions to protect the lives of my family and everyone else, I always pray that our collective thoughts, words, actions and intentions are rooted in love and kindness. Gratitude is what keeps me focusing on the good and the hope that things will get better.

- Josh Tyquiengco, Merizo

Remember past, but embrace the future

“Remember when … ?” might just be the most used phrase of 2020. It seems that in any setting, whether with friends, family, or colleagues; the phrase invokes thought and invites the recollection of what we assume to be is the most pleasant of tenses — the past.

Truthfully, I do remember. I remember the terror I felt leaving my mom for first time in kindergarten. I remember the nights we spent without her while she tried to make a living for our family. I also remember the tight grip and smell of her shampoo as she embraced us after my brother and I secretly flew to the states to be with her.

However, I believe enough reverence has been given to the past, let us now envision the future — OUR future, together! I envision more warm hugs. I envision delicious hot meals that we get to share with each other. I envision waking up before the sun and smelling the fresh dew laid upon the grass greeting our noses with a cool “good morning.” I envision sharing that, perhaps, with you.

Gifts are meant to be exchanged and shared. I am very glad I’m given the chance to share this gift, my gift, with you.

- Anthony R. Quenga, Agat