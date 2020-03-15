Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part series about stigmas surrounding people with a history of substance abuse, and the resources that are available – and unavailable – to help them find a job.

Identification is one of the more important requirements in modern society, needed for a variety of things, including employment.

But for defendants in the legal system, tracking and retrieving identification may prove challenging, according to Theresa Tayama, the casework counseling services administrator at the Department of Corrections.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with DOC officials in December 2019.

The department rarely comes into possession of an inmate or detainee's ID, said Mark Perez, a social worker at DOC. The matter begins with whoever is bringing the individual into prison custody. "GPD, the court, whomever is arresting these guys, what do they do with their IDs?" he added.

"There's a gap there in that if the individual does come into prison and it's forfeited, then their ID at that point gets lost or we don't track it," Tayama said. "When it comes time for them to come out, it's a game for them to find out 'who has my ID, who has my passport, and how can I retrieve it.'"

According to Sgt. Paul Tapao, spokesman for the Guam Police Department, when a person is arrested and has personal items confiscated, they may retrieve them after release. But the department tries not to hold items if a person is to remain in custody for a long time, and usually hands them to family members.

A judge can order a defendant to surrender their passport or driver's license while on pretrial release or as part of a probationary term, according to former Judiciary spokesman Shawn Gumataotao.

"However, we only turn over licenses that are surrendered by the defendant. In many cases, and if a defendant has a driver's license, it is usually confiscated at the time of arrest by (GPD)," he told the Post in December.

Passports are stored at the Old Historic Courthouse through probation services and are returned when a defendant's case is closed or the return is allowed through a court order. Driver's licenses and Guam ID cards are not stored directly by the Adult Probation Office.

"The program has encountered issues with proper IDs issued to its participants upon release from DOC. DOC has worked with our staff in the program to issue a DOC ID so that the defendant can then get an official Guam ID or driver's License," Gumataotao said.

When she spoke to the Post, Tayama said DOC officials were discussing ways to develop a smoother system with the court and other agencies.

"I'm suggesting at the front end, like the police department, when they get the (ID), just scan it. ... So when we pull up our system and we see John Doe, what he's arrested for and all his demographics, we have the ability to also see a scan of his ID," she added.

Housing

Housing assistance for clients at the Lighthouse Recovery Center tends to come exclusively from programs funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, administered by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. The same can be said for clients at the Oasis Empowerment Center.

In Part 1 of this series, the Post talked to Adriane Jennings, a former Oasis Empower Center client who found employment through the organization and is now living on her own after nearly a year.

Jennings subsidizes her housing expenses through the Shelter Plus Care Grant via GHURA, which she obtained with help from New Beginnings.

But there's an issue with housing subsidies.

"What we're having problems with right now is finding homes that fit into the limitations of HUD," said Lou Hongyee, program coordinator at the Lighthouse Recovery Center. The typical limit is a little more than $800 per month for a single-bedroom apartment, she added.

"So you see concentrations of persons who are utilizing voucher programs or impoverished. Persons with developmental disabilities and mental illnesses are kind of concentrated in different areas of our island because those landlords accept those vouchers," Lighthouse Recovery Center clinical supervisor Leinani Naholowaa said.

GHURA recently published a Housing Assessment and Needs Study which discusses, among other things, the limited availability of landlords willing to rent Section 8 units.

"There are no policies restricting income discrimination on Guam, so landlords lawfully decline to accept vouchers. Section 8 and other rental assistance clients must work directly with GHURA for a list of landlords that accept vouchers, then wait for openings at those facilities," the study stated.

Guam's fair market value, which is used to set how much is made available through rental vouchers, is far too low for what's required to rent on Guam, according to the study.

A fair market value study, which might be drafted in the next three to four weeks, could give GHURA the justification it needs to increase pay to landlords and compete in the rental market.

But ultimately, to address substance abuse and other deviant behavior is to address systemic poverty, according to Naholowaa. The majority of clients, whether at Lighthouse or Oasis, come from low-income backgrounds.

"That's generations and generations of poverty. ... To me, (deviant behavior) is just a symptom of something greater," she added.

Jennings will be able to stay in her housing program for five years.

"Hopefully, I'll be back on my feet before then," she said.

While she has employment at Oasis, Jennings said she'd love to return to banking but doesn't believe she can with felony charges. She was arrested on drug charges in 2017 and again along with burglary charges in 2018.

While she believes she won't face any more jail time, Jennings said that if she does try to return to the industry, she would first need to prove herself. The first step is completing probation and staying connected with her support group.

For now, the plan is a little more simple – save up for a car.