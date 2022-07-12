It was an exciting day at Finegayan Elementary school as students explored the sky with drones to show what they learned in the school's summer drone program.

A student participating in the program, Franklin Toves, 10, was confident behind the controls, as he also has some fly time under his belt at the park and at home with his personal drone.

“It's fun! We get to learn how to program drones and play around with it,” Toves said.

The school presented the program Monday as "Mission: Possible."

But it’s not always fun and games, he said, adding safety comes first when flying a drone.

“We have to spread it apart because the drones might hit each other and worst of all, us," Toves said, adding the drones have to be spread out about 10 feet apart.

He joined the program to learn more about drones, especially with cameras mounted on them.

“I didn’t know how to set up my camera for my drone. I like it; it's fun,” he said as he recommended other students get involved with the program.

Program teacher Jeni Ann Flores shared that, while the program is packed with fun, it is really a learning tool.

“The drone program is part of STEM – science, technology, engineering and math. We use what’s called next-generation science standards … It teaches them critical thinking, how to operate a drone, the different factors that make it move. We’re not doing coding right now; in the full-scale program, they will use coding,” the Flores said.

“They will be able to make the drone do whatever they want it to do. But right now, we are just using the app, which sets up the coding,” she said.

Flores noted that drone technology is the future and it’s important for students to get comfortable with it.

“Drones – this is the future, (the students') future is different from ours. They need to be comfortable using technology. Most of all, it teaches them problem-solving,” Flores said. “As you know, glitches happen in technology and it teaches them to be persistent to solve the problem, and try different creative solutions to their problem. I think that’s the best thing they get out of this program.”

Operating a drone is much harder than it looks, Flores said.

“We did some different movements and we learned to navigate an obstacle course. You know that’s hard. It’s hard to learn to control it. It kind of jerks around,” Flores said. “When we were practicing, someone would stop because something happened, it wouldn’t respond or there’s a delay, so they learned to have presence of mind and poise.”

The students will create a video from the demonstration and the images taken with the drones to share with their peers.

Flores said being able to put on the demonstration was a collaborative effort within the district.

“I want to thank so many people that helped us,” Flores said, adding the program would not be possible without their support.

P.C. Lujan Elementary School loaned the drones to Finegayan's students.

The Guam Department of Education's Curriculum and Instruction division, Flores said, provided loaner iPads.