A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary reported in Santa Rita last month.

Adam Sanchez San Nicolas was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal trespass.

Officers with the Guam Police Department responded to the complaint along Pale Ferdidand Street on July 27. GPD’s Crime Scene Investigators lifted latent prints, which helped them to locate the suspect, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

“The prints were later processed and analyzed and confirmed the identity of the print to be Adam San Nicolas through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System database,” Tapao said.

San Nicolas was found following a traffic stop on Sunday, Tapao said.