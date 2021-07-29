Fingerprints led to the arrest of a man who has subsequently charged in a break-in at a Tamuning furniture store and damaging several items on July 20.

Juan Perez, 33, also known as John David Acfalle and Dave Ungeieta, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police that the store was secured the night before. Officers found a shattered window, and fire extinguisher foam on most of the furniture and the ground.

Police also spotted a concrete block on the ground, a broken chair and the legs of a chair missing, documents state.

Crime scene investigators lifted fingerprints from an alcohol spray gun, the fire extinguisher and a piece of the broken chair, documents state.

On Tuesday, the prints were determined to match those of the suspect, who is known by authorities to frequent the Harmon area.

The suspect allegedly told officers that he did not remember breaking into the store.