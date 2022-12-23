A man has been charged with burglarizing a car earlier this year after being identified by his fingerprints.

Bryon Philip Villagomez was charged Monday with burglary as a second-degree felony and theft as a petty misdemeanor for allegedly breaking into a car almost six months ago.

According to a magistrate's complaint, officers responded to a vehicle burglary complaint on June 29 to find a car at Gun Beach with its "front passenger side window shattered, contents removed from the glove compartment" and an unknown amount of cash taken.

Officers then took fingerprints from multiple locations on the vehicle which, in July, came back as matching Villagomez, the complaint stated.

On Sunday, an officer met with the victim, who said he didn't know Villagomez after being shown Villagomez's photo.

Villagomez told the officer that "he does not break into cars anymore as he is trying to do better," according to the complaint.

According to records from the Department of Corrections, Villagomez was arrested and confined earlier this year on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He also was confined in June 2019 for theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, conspiracy to burglarize a motor vehicle and theft of property; and in May 2019 for assault, family violence, child abuse and terrorizing. In addition, Villagomez was confined in 2017 on suspicion of two counts of child abuse and family violence.