Fire blazed over 15 hours; one firefighter suffers heat exhaustion

Firefighters spent more than 15 hours battling a warehouse structure fire along Guerrero Street in Harmon Industrial Park on Wednesday.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. but remained unextinguished past 8 p.m., although it was contained earlier in the day and the Guam Fire Department was working to fully douse the flame.

The cause of the fire was still unknown as of Wednesday night.

GFD spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf said the warehouse was packed with "various items, paper, furniture, etc.," which made full extinguishment difficult.

Chargualaf said one firefighter had suffered from heat exhaustion but no other injuries were reported. The firefighter is now in stable condition.

GFD called on the community in the Harmon Industrial Park area, including surrounding businesses and residents, to reduce water usage for the day in order to support the needs of firefighters. That call remained in effect as of press time.

Because of the resulting smoke, the Guam Department of Education released students at Chief Brodie Memorial School and John F. Kennedy High School early Wednesday.