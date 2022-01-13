Firefighters responded to at least two blazes on Thursday, including fire that took out the wood and tin extension of a Dededo home and a grass fire in the Santa Rita and Agat area that raged through the evening.

Units from the Guam Fire Department's Piti, Agat, and Umatac Fire Stations were battling the large grass with the help of Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division, according to spokesperson Firefighter Kevin Reilly

No residents of the southern villages were evacuated as of Thursday afternoon, however, GFD recommended residents downwind of the fire close their windows and doors, or voluntarily leave their residences if the smoke and ash causes health or safety concerns.

Dededo

Earlier that day, officials reported no injuries at the Dededo home.

At around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Guam Fire Department units from Dededo and Astumbo responded to a home in Santa Ana for a reported structure fire.

The fire was confined to the extension, Reilly said. According to a resident, the fire spread from a debris fire started by the resident. There were no injuries reported. Units secured the area at 2:13 p.m.

Guam's dry season has just started. Reilly noted that residents are required to get a permit from GFD before they burn at home. Additionally, the permits are restricted to green waste. Trash must be disposed of in proper bins and not burned.