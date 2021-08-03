Matthew Carrowan and Alex Randal felt like they were in a scene ripped right out of the Netflix movie "Operation Christmas Drop" - as fire dancers lit up the sand at Gun Beach in Tumon on Saturday.

The Beach Restaurant & Bar, along with Guam Rotary Clubs and Operation Christmas Drop, hosted a special Christmas in July event over the weekend. It was part of a fundraising effort for the annual humanitarian mission.

The Rotary Club sold Christmas Drop shirts, coins, and stickers and collected donations.

“This is probably one of the, if not the biggest thing, that I’ve ever been a part of. It’s been my honor to see the community reach out, especially after the Netflix film, after the success of last year despite COVID. The community has made a huge impact and really carried a lot of the weight, which is great to see. It’s been overwhelming to see the community give as much as they’ve given, and we are already only halfway there. I am excited to see what the rest of the year has to bring,” said Carrowan, the president of the Christmas Drop private organization this year.

This year’s Christmas Drop theme is "70 years of love from above."

“It’s pretty incredible to see how meaningful the operation is to people of the island. If you bring up OCD, everyone is like, yes, absolutely, we’ve seen the movie and it’s been a part of our heritage for a while. It’s amazing how important it is to the islanders of Guam and how much they bought into the operation and feel like it is their own. There is a lot of pride in that and a lot of joy in seeing them bring the goods and deliver it,” said Randal, Christmas Drop mission commander.

Randal is the pilot who will be flying the donations to the various islands this year. Think of him as the Santa Claus of the mission.

“We are the airlifters that fly the bundles out to the islands. It feels I would say very real. It’s the most tangible mission that we execute. It’s the DOD’s longest running humanitarian airlift mission. So, everyone that comes down here counts, and I am very fortunate to be involved,” he said.

Randal said he was a co-pilot flying C-130s in Little Rock, Arkansas when he first heard of the Christmas Drop in 2016. The stories and impact of the Drop stuck with him.

"(It) was like by far the most meaningful operation to be involved in ... They could see the faces of the islanders as they made the drop to them and the impact that it had on them directly," Randal said.

"The scope of the operation is incredible. For perspective, it’s kind of like you leave from Chicago and fly to LA or Florida, but over the ocean. That’s how far these islands are… and now that we are involved in that and running it this year, wow, I am very blessed.”

Carrowan said that the hype from the movie has grabbed the attention from many more who want to get involved.

“They saw our mission and saw the impact. My inbox, my phone has been blowing up with people all across the world trying to get out here, fly with them, and bring stuff to our doorsteps so we can drop and get what we need to those islands,” Carrowan said. “This isn’t just toys. This (includes) critical need supplies, things they live off of. This is the Air Force working with the private organizations to help people survive out in the islands.”