A structure fire was reported after 3 p.m. Tuesday along Sgt. Cruz Street in Chalan Pago, according to the Guam Fire Department. There were no reported injuries.

The blaze broke out in a wood-and-tin storage area attached to a concrete residence, according to GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

All of the occupants were able to safely exit the concrete structure prior to firefighters arriving on the scene, Reilly added.