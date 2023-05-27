Fire department tips for safe generator use

With the Guam Power Authority working to restore power since the island's return to Condition of Readiness 4 on Thursday, the Guam Fire Department is advising community members with generators on how to use them safely.

In a Joint Information Center release sent Tuesday, GFD provided an update with the following tips regarding generator safety, fuel storage and the use of candles.

If using a generator in the event of a power outage, GFD cautions the community to be aware of hazards such as shock and electrocution, carbon monoxide from the exhaust, fires from improper refueling or fuel storage, and noise or vibration hazards.

Generators should be kept at least 15 feet away from open windows, doors or vents while in use and not be operated in a storage or garage area even if a door is open. A generator should be placed either in a dry area or under an open canopy structure outside and away from the home.

"Never run generators in the rain or when wet," GFD stated in the JIC release.

Other tips include keeping flammable material at least 3 to 4 feet away from the generator to avoid fire. Wearing gloves is recommended because generators can become hot very quickly, and also to avoid shock or electrocution. GFD also recommends keeping a fully charged fire extinguisher nearby.

Appliances should also be plugged directly into the generator, and GFD warns against plugging multiple power strips together.

"If you must use an extension cord, it should be three-pronged, grounded, heavy-duty and labeled for outdoor use," GFD stated, adding cords should be checked regularly for damage such as cuts or fraying, which could cause a fire.

GFD also advised not to "back feed" power by plugging the generator into a wall outlet as it will put you and others, including utility workers, at risk for electrocution and/or electrical fire.

Candles

GFD recommends using flashlights instead of candles during power outages, but if candles must be used, follow safety measures including not burning candles near anything that can catch fire and not leaving a burning candle unattended.

Fuel storage

Additionally, GFD advises fuel storage should be done outdoors in a "cool, well-ventilated space – never indoors," and be kept away from the generator.