Firefighters responded to at least two blazes on Thursday, including a fire that took out the wood and tin extension of a Dededo home and a grass fire in the Santa Rita and Hågat area that raged through the evening.

Guam Fire Department firefighters were battling the large grass fire with the help of the Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division, according to GFD spokesperson and firefighter Kevin Reilly.

No residents of the southern villages were evacuated as of Thursday afternoon, however, GFD recommended residents downwind of the fire close their windows and doors, or voluntarily leave their residences if the smoke and ash cause health or safety concerns.

Dededo

Earlier Thursday, officials responded to a fire at the Dededo home.

At around 1:10 p.m., GFD responded to a home in the Santa Ana subdivision for a reported structure fire.

The fire was confined to the extension, Reilly said. According to a resident, the fire spread from a debris fire started by the resident. There were no injuries reported. Units secured the area at 2:13 p.m.

Reilly noted that residents are required to get a permit from GFD before they burn at home. A burning permit is restricted to green waste.