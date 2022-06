Fire destroyed a wood-and-tin structure in Yigo Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around 9:30 a.m. along Chalan Somnak in the Zero Down Subdivision, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

Units from the Astumbo and Yigo fire stations extinguished the flames by 10:02 a.m.

The fire also burned two cars that were parked near the structure, Reilly said.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the structure at the time.