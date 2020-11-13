A family of six, including four small children, was displaced after a house fire in Yona on Wednesday.

Jason Balajadia, 28, was in the home with his partner and his four children ages 6 months and 3, 4 and 5 years old.

“We were all sleeping in the living room. My son woke me up saying 'fire.' I opened my eyes, heard the smoke alarm. That’s the one that actually saved us. Saw the fire coming out, grabbed my kids and my other half and just booked it out the door,” he said.

Balajadia said as soon as they got out, he called 911.

“(The Guam Fire Department) got here pretty fast and they put out the fire in like an hour or two,” he said.

He said he is less worried about the state of the house and is just grateful they survived unharmed.

“My family is what is more important to me now. You can always build back the house, but you can’t get back the life of a family member,” he told The Guam Daily Post.

Balajadia knows the outcome could have been much, much worse.

“If it wasn’t for the smoke alarm, who knows, we would have been gone,” he said.

The Guam Chapter of the American Red Cross immediately came to the family's assistance, said CEO Chita Blaise.

"We were first on the scene as always. We got a notification from the mayor’s office and right away, our volunteers were there,” she told the Post on Thursday.

The cause of the fire stemmed from an electrical issue at the house, according to Blaise.

"Evidently, from what I gathered from my emergency services director, it was from a faulty electrical wiring,” she said.

The family is safe and sheltered, according to Blaise.

"The house was not livable. It's not totaled, but it requires a lot of cleaning up. So we provided them with housing. That means they will be staying in a hotel for two or three nights. Also we provided them cleanup kits, comfort kits and some financial assistance also," she said.

How soon the family may be able to return home is still unclear, said Blaise.

"What we do is we provide them with the basic necessities. Maybe if the government can provide permanent housing. I don't know how fast they can put their house in order. This is what we provided for now,” said Blaise.

She said the organization continues its work despite the public health crisis.

"This is the wonderful thing about the Red Cross. We may be facing a typhoon or a pandemic, but the Red Cross will adapt and we have done that with the protocols that we need to conform with as a result of the pandemic,” she said.

“Right away, the Red Cross modified their service delivery to conform with the social distancing, but that does not mean it makes our services slower," she added. "We don't want to put our volunteers in harm’s way because we are a volunteer-led organization. So we are always mindful to observe all of those protocols for their safety and also the safety of the families.”