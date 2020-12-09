No one was reported hurt in an apartment fire in Tumon this afternoon.

Guam Fire Department units responded to Rivera Lane after the fire was reported at 2:10 p.m.

The fire was contained to the second story single unit in the three-story complex, however, smoke and heat damage affected the balcony of the unit above the unit that caught fire.

All occupants of the complex were evacuated safely, according to GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

The fire was deemed under control at 2:45 p.m. and fire investigators are at the scene to try and determine the cause of the blaze.

No injury to residents or responders was reported, Reilly stated.