A wood and tin structure as well as a vehicle parked near it were engulfed in flames this morning.

The Guam Fire Department responded to a 911 call, made at 10:22 a.m., of a fire at the structure located off of Ysengsong Road in Dededo, said spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

GFD units arrived at 10:28 a.m. to find the structure, which looked unoccupied, fully engulfed.

GFD did not say what the cause of the fire was.