Families living at the homeless shelter in Maite were forced to evacuate after the Guam Fire Department received a report of a structure fire on Friday morning.
It happened at the Global Dorms along Robat Street around 8:49 a.m.
A trash fire was started on the second-floor balcony of the building, according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.
Dozens of people were safely evacuated from the building, and firefighters put out a flames around 9 a.m.
The fire caused minor smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
Residents waited in the parking lot area as the first responders ventilated smoke from the building.