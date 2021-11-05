Families living at the homeless shelter in Maite were forced to evacuate after the Guam Fire Department received a report of a structure fire on Friday morning.

It happened at the Global Dorms along Robat Street around 8:49 a.m.

A trash fire was started on the second-floor balcony of the building, according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

Dozens of people were safely evacuated from the building, and firefighters put out a flames around 9 a.m.

The fire caused minor smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Residents waited in the parking lot area as the first responders ventilated smoke from the building.