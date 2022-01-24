Fire lanes in front of Skinner Plaza not Hagåtña mayor's decision, but he agrees with it

Hagåtña Mayor John Cruz said he did not request for fire lanes to be painted onto roadsides at West Soledad Avenue in front of Skinner Plaza, where food trucks and their customers would park Thursday evenings, but said he does agree with it for safety concerns.

Cruz said he believes the Department of Public Works painted the roadsides over the weekend, marking them as no parking zones.

"I think it's for safety concerns. They have the Thursday night food vendors there. Let's say for example, emergency vehicles cannot pass there. So I think that's the reason why Public Works put that up," Cruz said.

The mayor said he agrees with the reasoning.

The food trucks had become a major attraction for the island's capital, and Skinner Plaza often became packed with customers and visitors. Vendors would park on one side of the road in front of the plaza while patrons or others parked on the other side, leaving a narrower strip of road for motorists to drive through.

Despite the newly painted fire lanes, the vendors haven't left. They've just moved along the sides of Skinner Plaza.

"As long as there's no red fire lane then they're OK. And they were there (Thursday night)," Cruz said.

The Guam Daily Post did not get a response from DPW about the fire lanes.