The blaze that gutted a home in Astumbo destroyed more than just belongings – it claimed 28 years of memories. Despite this, Benjamin Santos said he's just grateful his family made it out alive.

The fire started in the family's storage room and then spread rapidly throughout the home.

"My oldest son, he was the one that saw the smoke coming out of the house, and I tried to put it out as soon as possible," said Santos, 28. "Once I noticed that I couldn't put it out, I just evacuated everybody and just let it go. There's only so much that we can do."

Santos – a father of three boys and two girls, ages 5 to 11 – ensured his children, his wife and their dog made it out of the home to safety.

They watched their home become engulfed in flames in just 30 minutes.

How to help For information on how to help, call the Dededo Mayor's Office at 632-5203. The office is accepting donations for the family.

"I honestly didn't know what to think," Santos said. "It was too fast, you know? It just came out of nowhere. So in the moment, I didn't know what I was thinking."

The Guam Fire Department responded to the Dededo house fire shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. By then, the wood-and-tin structure and two vehicles were fully engulfed.

Firefighters worked with the Dededo Mayor's Office to utilize a backhoe to ensure the fire was completely extinguished. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Now that his home is gone, Santos said he feels heartbroken.

"This is where we grew up from the roots," said the father of five.

"My heart fell down," said one of Santos' sons, equally upset at their loss.

Family support

The young boy sat with his siblings on a make-shift couch under a canopy as their parents stared at the charred remains of their home.

Despite the loss, Benjamin Santos said he felt thankful and blessed that he was able to get his family to safety.

"That was the bottom line – as long as they got out and we're all together," Santos said.

The family of seven is staying with relatives as they try to pick up the pieces.

"Family support is very fortunate. That's what it is right now," said Santos. "Family is going to get together, all pitch in and help out, and help me rebuild again."

Dededo Vice Mayor Peter Benavente said he is working with the family to help them get back on their feet, and the Dededo Mayor's Office is accepting donations for the family.

For information on how to help, call the Dededo Mayor's Office at 632-5203.