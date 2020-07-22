Police discovered an unknown substance after executing a search warrant relative to an ongoing drug investigation on Wednesday at Taitano Apartments in Maite.

During the course of the raid, officers discovered the substance and activated the Guam Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team, said Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

A unified command system was established and authorities are working to identify the substance.

Meanwhile police are questioning at least two male individuals who were taken into custody during the raid.

Witnesses told The Guam Daily Post that several children were also removed from the apartment.