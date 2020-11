The Guam Fire Department responded to a fire in Dededo at about 12:30 a.m. this morning.

According to the residents, they smelled smoke and noticed the fire coming from a room towards the rear of the semi-concrete structure, GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Riley stated.

All 14 people, seven adults and seven children, were able to safely evacuate prior to the arrival of engine companies. There were no injuries to residents or responders reported.