An electrical panel catching fire around 3 p.m. led to the shutdown of the Cabras 1 generator Tuesday afternoon, according to the Guam Power Authority.

Multiple Guam Fire Department units responded to the incident.

GFD spokeswoman Cherika Lou Chargualaf said late Tuesday afternoon that the situation was primarily at the boiler system and went as far as the third floor.

GFD Assistant Chief Daren Burrier said there was apparently a "little bit of excess oil" in the steam vents that caught fire.

The fire was under control by 6:31 p.m. The Cabras 1 unit remained offline as of Tuesday night.

Employees were able to evacuate safely and there were no reported injuries, Chargualaf stated.

There was no other interruption to any of GPA’s operations, according to the utility. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

GPA spokeswoman Patti Diego said the electrical panel is part of Cabras 1's boiler system.

"GPA will investigate the incident to determine exactly what happened to cause the fire," GPA General Manager John Benavente stated in a release.

The Cabras 1 and 2 generators are separate systems but sit in the same power plant and are part of Guam's remaining baseload, or primary, units. The generators are decades old and are destined for retirement sometime after a new power plant in Ukudu comes online a few years from now.

Sitting beside the Cabras 1 and 2 power plant is the remnant of the Cabras 3 and 4 power plant, which erupted into flames from an explosion in late August 2015.