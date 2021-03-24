Fire weather watch in effect on Guam

A fire weather watch for Guam remains in effect through Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service's Weather Forecast Office Guam has announced.

A fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires.

East winds are expected at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Humidity is expected to range between 55% and 65%.

Any fire will spread rapidly, according to the Weather Service.

The offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to refrain from outdoor burning and stay informed for any additional forecasts or warnings.