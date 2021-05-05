Fire Weather Watch in effect through Thursday

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a fire weather watch for Guam which will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon.

A fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Sustained winds of 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph are expected.

The combination of strong winds and 55% to 60% humidity will create ideal conditions for the rapid spread of wildfires. Any fires that develop may spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended, according to the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

GHS/OCD reminds the community to refrain from outdoor burning and listen for any additional forecasts or possible red flag warnings.