Fire weather watch in effect through tonight; burning not recommended

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office advised that daytime winds and dry conditions may lead to rapid fire spread across parts of Guam.

Guam firefighters, from the Guam Fire Department to Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division, along with their military partners, have had to fight a number of grass fires in the last few weeks.

To keep more fires from burning acres of grasslands, and in light of conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch is in effect for Guam through tonight. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Sustained winds of 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph are expected through this evening. The highest threat is expected for central and southern Guam, according to the National Weather Service. The humidity index on Saturday was 55%, which is dry for Guam.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended, said Guam Homeland/Office of Civil Defense officials.