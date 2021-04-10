Fire weather watch issued for Guam

It's hot and windy, two conditions that have the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office issuing a fire weather watch.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. The watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon.

Guam winds are expected to be 14 to 17 mph, with near 60% humidity. Temperatures are forecast to be as high as 87 degrees.

The highest threat will be for central and eastern parts of Guam. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended, officials stated.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to refrain from outdoor burning and listen for any additional forecasts or warnings.