Firearms bill leads to discussion about active shooter situations

Most government of Guam offices are not prepared for active shooter situations, Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said recently.

He spoke at a public hearing May 10 on Bill 106-36. The proposed legislation would include police property and government offices on a list of places where authorized individuals cannot carry open or concealed firearms.

Ignacio said the Guam Police Department believed it had the authority to restrict firearms on its premises without legislation, but wanted the extra layer of clarity granted by the bill. However, Ignacio said, he didn't realize the bill was expanded to include government offices.

"I don't think the Guam Police Department should be the agency to dictate to other government agencies as to whether or not carrying firearms on their premises is allowed," Ignacio said. "Some of the things you have to consider is that some of these offices, a good percentage of them, are co-located within private businesses. ... So when we restrict the carrying of firearms into government offices, where does it extend to?"

The chief said one agency director raised this concern with him, adding that the director would like to determine whether firearms should be allowed on agency premises.

But within that discussion, Ignacio also brought up recent mass shooting incidents in the United States and added that something to consider when restricting firearms in the workplace is whether the number of police personnel is adequate to respond in a timely manner.

"Because we have workplace violence shooting, domestic violence in the workplace shooting, and those are some of the things to consider," Ignacio said. "The other thing is that most government of Guam offices are not geared with that mindset of the active shooter."

It is easy to enter a government office and there are no controls in place, the chief added, recalling a threat at Adelup about a month ago, which he described as having had the potential to "go south very fast" considering the weapons brought to the workplace, had it not been for the quick response of police officers.

Ignacio said he spoke about active shooter concerns with Guam Department of Education master facilities planners recently.

"That was one of my key areas of concern, really the lack of preparation on the schools' part to be prepared for an active shooter incident," Ignacio said.

Guam schools are antiquated and don't have the technology to respond to active shooter situations, he said.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said Adelup conducted an active shooter training session earlier this month and another on Saturday.

Carlson said he felt that requirements for a firearm permit are well thought out and have been in place for years. He supported the inclusion of police property, if that needed to be legislated, but could not personally support the addition of government offices to the exclusion rule for firearms.

"If there's going to be gun violence, it's an unfortunate thing, but if we enact a law today with the hopes that tomorrow, there'll be no more of a particular crime simply because we added a prohibition of that activity, that stuff just doesn't happen," Carlson said. "I personally would like to be able to continue to find myself confident in being able to be prepared and react in a responsible manner if an unfortunate incident arose."

Sen. Jose Terlaje, a sponsor of the bill, said he was concerned about active shooter situations and wondered "What are we going to do" if no allowance could be given to senators or staff to protect their offices.

However, as Sen. James Moylan, a main sponsor, pointed out, current law already bars open or concealed carry within the Legislature building.

The bill was introduced following discussions between police command staff and Moylan, due to an incident in which an upset individual came to GPD with a firearm. Officers asked him to leave the firearm in his vehicle but he responded by asking, "by what authority," Moylan said.

"There was no authority, according to this current law," the senator said.

Moylan said other government agencies were included because command staff indicated police needed authority if, for example, an agency called the police department about an individual with a firearm that agency officials wanted to be kept out of the agency's premises.

"Just like businesses post the signs saying 'no firearms allowed,'" Moylan said. He added that an amendment could be considered to allow directors or agency heads to authorize employees to carry firearms in their agency premises, in addition to discussing whether lawmakers should look at the whole government or just GPD.