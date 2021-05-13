As her merit hearing at the Civil Service Commission proceeded closer to conclusion, terminated school bus driver Karen Madlutk said she believed dropping off two elementary school students at the wrong bus stop created an unsafe situation, but that was not her intention.

The hearing ended Tuesday. CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller took the matter under advisement as he develops a recommendation for the commission.

Madlutk provided testimony on the final day, as did fellow bus drivers, before the parties delivered their closing statements.

The drop-off incident was widely publicized in media and even prompted discussions with lawmakers. Madlutk was terminated Aug. 2, 2019 following a Department of Public Works investigation.

During her testimony, Madlutk said she believed the girls were referring to the immediate last bus stop visited when they told her that they "live all the way down there."

She said she told the girls to get down at the stop they were at because she grew up in the area and knew there were shortcuts between the current bus stop and the last immediate bus stop.

However, the girls actually lived in the Latte Heights area. They were dropped off far from their home, on Route 15.

Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence, representing DPW, said during closing that witness testimony indicated no similar incident had happened before May 2019, in which a driver dropped off a child at a bus stop knowing it was the wrong stop.

"Had Karen complied with the training and the safety and the practices and protocols, and had taken these children back to the school, Adacao (Elementary School), there wouldn't have been a problem. She would not have been disciplined," Lawrence said.

Joanie LaVille from the Guam Federation of Teachers, representing Madlutk, said there is only one copy of the DPW bus manual in existence and management stated during the hearing that it is not available to employees.

"Bus drivers have not seen this manual. ... Management also stated that there are protocols for bus drivers to follow when there are students who have boarded the wrong bus," LaVille said. "When questioned whether this is a written policy, Karen's supervisor said he did not know if it is a written policy. He did not know if Karen was told or trained in the specificity of this policy."

The supervisor stated that bus drivers are told to return students to school when they are on the wrong bus during DPW meetings, but could not say if Madlutk was in the meeting, and management could not confirm that they have trainings, meetings or counseling that address such incidents, according to LaVille.

This was also Madlutk's first offense after nine years working at DPW and LaVille contends her client was not afforded progressive discipline.

"The CSC has the authority to reduce penalties or punishment imposed on the employee. This may be a situation where a reduced penalty would be appropriate," LaVille said. "A suspension or reduced punishment would allow Karen the opportunity to improve her performance and at the same time serve as a reminder ... On that day Karen honestly believed she was letting the students get off at a stop in the same proximity as where they might live."

Lawrence said the DPW director might have suspended Madlutk if she had taken responsibility for her conduct "but she didn't do that."

"And it's unknown if the director would have done that," Lawrence said. "What's really important here is that she has attempted to blame everybody else for this incident ... She told you today, at the initial part of her interview on June 13, she said to us she didn't do anything wrong. And that's the story she's sticking by today. It changes by the day, by the moment, by the hour. That is part of the reason why Director (Vince) Arriola terminated this employee."

Lawrence added that Department of Administration rules and regulations do not require progressive discipline, nor is it required by Guam law. But DOA rules do allow directors to terminate employees for any number of offenses the first time, without prior discipline, Lawrence said.