Fired corrections officer appeals dismissal

A corrections officer terminated after an investigation into the escape of two detainees from the Mangilao prison facility is appealing the decision with the Civil Service Commission.

Trevor Wolford argued that the termination was unfair and unjust, and that the decision contained substantive factual errors in addition to being procedurally defective.

Wolford is represented by the Guam Federation of Teachers union.

The escape occurred in early June. Joluo Soiken escaped from the Department of Corrections isolation facility at around 6 a.m. June 2. He was apprehended the next morning at the Hagåtña boat basin, having been on the run for just over 24 hours.

Another prisoner, TK Umulap, escaped from the isolation facility around the same time as Soiken, but was captured about an hour later at the Dairy Mart Store along Dairy Road in Mangilao.

At the time of the event, this was the third escape from the prison within six months.

Wolford's adverse action papers state that he was assigned to DOC's quarantine tent June 2 along with another officer. Soiken, Umulap and a third prisoner were housed at the isolation facility.

According to the report, when officers at the facility conduct hourly headcounts, they are to step out of a control room, walk toward the main gate, open the lock and walk into tents to conduct a count of the prisoners.

During the investigation into the escape, Wolford stated that Umulap and Soiken were missing around 6:24 a.m. He said he conducted a headcount, reveille count, range checks and fire checks throughout the duration of his shift while assigned at the isolation facility.

Wolford told the Internal Affairs Section during an initial interview that he conducted his headcount by physically entering the isolation tents. However, when presented with surveillance footage of the facility, Wolford reportedly told investigators that he performed the count from inside the unit control room by looking into the isolation tents. Final statements from the DOC director at the conclusion of the adverse action report stated that, based on an investigation, it is impossible to conduct a headcount by viewing Tent 2 from inside the control room.

"Further, you were nowhere present in the security surveillance video conducting your prisoner headcounts on June 2, 2022, at 0245 hours (2:45 a.m.), and 0515 hours (5:15 a.m.)," the director stated, before concluding that he found Wolford's responses regarding headcounts to be "false, inaccurate and misleading."

Wolford was terminated Aug. 29.

A status call on the termination appeal was conducted Wednesday by the CSC. DOC management indicated it would like to consult with legal counsel before proceeding. Another status call is scheduled for Sept. 28.