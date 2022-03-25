Fired Port police officer gets $208K back pay, other benefits

A Port Authority of Guam police officer who was fired in 2013 for allegedly refusing to do his job and falsifying records, as well as alleged insubordination, will get $208,370.94 in back wages, reinstatement of sick leave hours and annual leave hours, legal fees and retirement benefits, the agency announced Thursday after a board meeting.

The nine-year legal battle included an initial Civil Service Commission decision that Eddie N. Castro should be demoted from being a police lieutenant to a Port "guard," rather than being fired.

In July 2019, the Civil Service Commission voted unanimously, 4-0, to reverse itself, that instead of ordering Castro's demotion, the employee should be fired. The commission reversed itself because Castro was being demoted to an "unarmed" guard position that did not exist at the agency, according to the CSC.

After years of legal wrangling, on June 24, 2021, the Supreme Court of Guam issued its opinion ruling in favor of Castro, and disagreed with the job termination, the Port stated. Castro instead was demoted to an armed guard position.

On Thursday, the Port board passed a resolution that, according to the Port, approved the $208,370.94 in back wages and other benefits to Castro.