A local firefighter who was arrested on drug charges told a Superior Court of Guam judge Tuesday that he may have to quit his job, moments before the court decided to release him from jail.

Dominik Anthony Salas, 37, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

He was released from the Department of Corrections on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.

During a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan asked Salas if he was employed.

"I think I am going to have to resign, your honor," said Salas. "I work at GFD but I am probably going to resign."

Salas, a firefighter I, has worked with the Guam Fire Department for 15 years.

"He is currently in an undetermined status as he had applied for leave prior to his arrest," said Fire Chief Dan Stone. "Our staff assistant office is currently still gathering information, so I have no additional information that I can share at this time."

Drug arrest

According to court documents, officers pulled Salas over on Monday after noticing the car he was driving had expired license plate tags.

As he stepped out of the car, police noticed Salas was repeatedly opening and closing his mouth and licking his lips, while his upper torso twitched.

He also appeared jumpy, and officers noted his actions were indicators of methamphetamine use, documents state.

Officers asked if he had anything in his pockets that might harm them. Salas took out his cigarettes and a lighter.

"To be honest, sir, I have a tube in my pocket," Salas allegedly told police after they asked if he had anything else.

He then pulled out a glass pipe with suspected meth residue, documents state.

Police also found a blue resealable bag with suspected meth after Salas allegedly admitted he had more of the drugs in his wallet.

He was off duty at the time of his arrest.

Salas is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 17.

It was also said in court that he was convicted of driving under the influence in 2004, but that case has since been closed.