Guam Fire Department units are actively battling a fire in lower Barrigada Heights.

“At (6:40 p.m.) GFD Units responded to U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Perez Street, Lower Barrigada Heights,” GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido stated in a release.

Garrido described the scene to reporters as an “active fire.”

GFD closed off Route 16 from Besta Market to South Sabana. In less than an hour, photos depicting the blaze were circulated on social media.

In a view from the road, one of the pictures showed a cloud of dark smoke rising in the air behind a line of the jungle near parked vehicles and a house. The fire appeared to burn bright orange in a close-up photo. In another photo taken later, the fire showed what appeared to be a fire, burning close to a home.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, GFD had not responded to questions regarding the safety of residents in the area or if evacuation is necessary.

In the release, Garrido advised motorists to seek alternate routes as GFD battles the blaze.

This is a developing story.