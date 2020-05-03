Growing up, Vincent Artero always looked up to his relatives who were firefighters and knew that one day he would become one, too.

"I've always had a passion for life-saving and public safety," said Artero.

The former lifeguard and Coast Guard reservist landed his dream job two years ago when he graduated from the Guam Fire Department academy.

He rotated from the fire truck to the medic unit and found his days filled, responding to emergencies around the island.

A few weeks ago, Artero learned the department intended to start up the COVID-19 transport unit, a dedicated unit to transporting COVID-19-positive or suspected COVID-19 patients from their homes to the hospitals.

"I volunteered because I wanted to make sure the unit would pull through," he said. "When I signed up for GFD, I feel like I signed up for this."

Artero admits the idea of encountering possible COVID-19-positive patients did make him anxious initially; however, taking the proper precautions and having the proper equipment and training put him at ease.

He and the other 11 members of the GFD COVID-19 transport unit have traded in the bulky firefighting equipment and heavy firefighting hats they normally don for emergencies with booties, gowns, aprons, masks, gloves and face shields.

"The process is a little bit slower, but we do it to protect ourselves and others," said Firefighter I Nick Garrido, also a member of the COVID-19 transport unit. "If we go in (to a patient's home) too quickly it could possibly contaminate responders, family members and the vehicles we carry."

'It was time to step up'

Garrido joined the fire department seven years ago and, like Artero, he volunteered for the assignment.

"I just felt it was time to step up and give back and help out the guys," said Garrido. "There was some anxiety, though. You never know what you're going to face every day and just like other diseases, COVID is invisible."

The shuttered businesses, the government and hotel closures, empty mall parking lots and sparsely traveled roads were a constant reminder of the worrisome situation.

"It was something we've never experienced before," said Garrido.

He felt more confident knowing the unit would be in the capable hands of Battalion Chief Ed Chaco, the quality assurance and infection control specialist.

"He's taken the lead out there 24 hours a day with no days off," he said. "I trust my training. I trust my gear and I trust my crew."

It's been a team effort for every COVID-19 call, starting with the emergency dispatchers at E911.

"The 911 dispatchers are the initial ones who receive the information and make the determination of who is going to go there and to the home," Garrido explained. "They give us the breakdown of history of travel, contact with travelers, family members in the household and the signs and symptoms of COVID."

In most normal situations, first responders leap into action and run into homes to respond to emergencies. The COVID-19 response unit can't do that.

"We start questioning outside the home and have to assess how many family members are in the home. Is the air conditioner running? We have to assess things to protect the crew and the family members," said Garrido.

Communication plays a significant role, not just for the first responders but with their patients who have to be transported to the hospital without a family member.

"We prepare them for what will happen and tell them what to expect when we get to the hospital. Nurses and doctors will come out and make assessments in the transport unit rather than the usual way of us bringing them in and transferring them to the care of a nurse," he said.

Making sacrifices at home

Garrido said there have been some small changes made to the usual way of responding and caring for patients, but each change makes a big impact. However, the biggest impact has been felt at home.

At the end of their shift, the firefighters get out of their uniforms, shower, decontaminate their gear and leave it there for the next shift.

No longer do they go and run errands or rush home to loved ones. Now, they are much more cautious.

Artero said he can't rush in to scoop up his 6-month-old daughter or pick up his 2-year-old son for a hug and kiss.

Instead, he goes to a decontamination area he built at the back of his home to shower again and wash all of his personal belongings before he goes in to see his family.

"I still play with them, but I keep my distance, and it's been hard," the firefighter said. "I haven't kissed them since this COVID thing started. But it would be kind of selfish of me to come into contact with my kids and something else happens."

While the day-to-day COVID responses can be tiring, what wears on him is the precious time he is missing with his children.

"I don't think he understands it entirely, but I think he notices something is different. When he wakes up and sees me getting ready, he says, 'Dada don't go to work," Artero said. "This job that I signed up for, I trained for it and prepared for it, but at the same time when I come home, it's not the feeling I used to have."

Support from the community

The community support has helped lift their spirits and remind them of the essential role they play on the front lines.

Garrido said a family of four recently dropped into the Yona Fire Station to drop a bowl of chicken kelaguen with a sign thanking the firefighters for what they were doing.

"Those little things boost morale. These people took time out of their day to make a dish of food and went to the station to drop it off," he said. "It brings good feelings from the guys to know that the island is struggling as a whole with a disease and a virus we cannot see, yet there are still people out there helping and giving anything to assist and be part of that team Guam island-wide cohesiveness to get through the pandemic."

Other residents have stopped by with Clorox and Lysol wipes and hand sanitizers. A group of retired firefighters put their money together to purchase more than $1,500 worth of personal protective equipment and filters to help fill the need when the fire department's supply was running low.

"It definitely goes back to our culture of helping one another out, the respect and inafa'maolek," he said.

Artero and Garrido said they don't consider themselves heroes on the front lines. For them, this pandemic is just another part of the oath they took to save lives and property.

"There's nothing else I'd rather be doing," Artero said.

(Daily Post Staff)