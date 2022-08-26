Motorists traveling along Route 30, also known as Gov. Carlos G. Camacho Street or Camp Watkins Road, Thursday morning were greeted by the sight of a large plume of black smoke emanating from behind some of the apartment units lining the roadway.

A short distance from the road, firefighters were battling a structure fire within a jungled area along Tun Josen Fejeran Street.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly said GFD units were dispatched at 9:48 a.m. after receiving calls of a fire involving two wood-and-tin structures.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Tenants in the nearby apartment complex were evacuated as a safety precaution. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and protect surrounding structures. The cause of the fire is currently unknown," Reilly said.

A neighbor, who wanted to be identified only as Kitty, said the structure was known to be abandoned but populated by homeless people. She said she was willing to offer spare clothes and donate to charity, adding that she was ready to give a bottle of water to anyone who needed it.

"Just trying to do what I can in the neighborhood," Kitty said.