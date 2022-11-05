Firefighters gather for joint training exercise

Firefighters from military and civilian fire departments participated in a joint training exercise to increase efficiency as emergency responders.

On Friday morning at Camp Blaz, the island's Marine Corps base, local firefighters from the Guam Fire Department as well as military fire departments gathered to take part in a collective training exercise that involved special equipment the departments don't normally use.

One of the training events included getting to use a ladder truck, which GFD currently does not have. When GFD needed a ladder truck in the past, it had to call the Naval Base fire department for assistance.

"In our recent history, we had the DeWitt warehouse fire, we definitely needed and they (Navy) brought out their ladder truck, we were able to get elevated streams to cool and to contain the fire so that we could push it to the front side," said Dean Aguon, the battalion chief and training operations chief for GFD.

According to Post files, the DeWitt warehouse fire took about two days before it was fully extinguished as the warehouse was packed with papers and items that made dousing the flames difficult.

Aguon further explained only one-third of the warehouse was lost, but the rest was saved "because of the partnership with the Navy firefighters bringing in the specialized equipment we don't have."

However, Aguon added, GFD intends to purchase a similar truck. The 20 GFD firefighters trained Friday at Camp Blaz will have the knowledge to use a new ladder truck when it comes, GFD stated.

"You look at all the hotels down the hotel row, you look at a lot of our warehouses, extreme heights, ground ladders won't reach them and then, more importantly, is that they have an elevated water stream that can actually put water on the fire, put it out and so that firefighters can get inside and initiate rescues, initiate extinguishments, and they need to be familiar with the weight and weight load," Aguon said.

Joint Region Marianas Fire Chief Christopher Connelly also emphasized the importance of the partnership.

"I think the one thing the fire department has is we all have an equal and very common interest, protecting the communities that we serve, whether it's the public community or military community, and the reason that we're all coming together really is for like services and like preparedness," Connelly said.