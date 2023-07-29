Firefighters locate body of elderly man after blaze at Dededo home

The remains of an elderly man were found at the scene of a structure fire in Dededo.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Nick Garrido said that at 9 a.m. Friday, the E911 center received a call about a structure fire along Piot Lane in Dededo "with one person unaccounted for."

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a concrete home with a wood-and-tin extension engulfed in flame.

"Firefighters immediately conducted extinguishment and a search of the structure. Firefighters were able to locate the remains of an elderly male," Garrido said, adding GFD and the Guam Police Department were conducting a joint investigation.

Garrido confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that both GFD and GPD were on the scene around 11:30 a.m.

He also stated the American Red Cross and Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center were activated.

"We call (Behavioral Health) to provide assistance to the family, due to the incident being a fatality," Garrido said.

By press time Friday, police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella told the Post she did not have any further information and was waiting to be briefed.